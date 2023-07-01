Brewers vs. Pirates Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 1
Saturday's game that pits the Pittsburgh Pirates (39-42) against the Milwaukee Brewers (43-39) at PNC Park has a good chance to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-3 in favor of the Pirates. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET on July 1.
The Brewers will give the nod to Corbin Burnes (5-5, 4.10 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Pirates will counter with Johan Oviedo (3-8, 4.06 ERA).
Brewers vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, July 1, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET
- Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Brewers vs. Pirates Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Pirates 5, Brewers 4.
Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Pirates
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
Brewers Performance Insights
- Over the past 10 games, the Brewers have been favored twice and split those games 1-1.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents are 3-5-2 when it comes to hitting the over.
- Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Brewers' last 10 games.
- The Brewers have won 22, or 55%, of the 40 games they've played as favorites this season.
- This season Milwaukee has won 12 of its 23 games, or 52.2%, when favored by at least -140 on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win from the Brewers, based on the moneyline, is 58.3%.
- Milwaukee has scored 331 runs (just four per game) this season, which ranks 26th in MLB.
- The Brewers have the 14th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.05).
Brewers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 26
|@ Mets
|W 2-1
|Colin Rea vs Justin Verlander
|June 27
|@ Mets
|L 7-2
|Julio Teheran vs David Peterson
|June 28
|@ Mets
|W 5-2
|Wade Miley vs Kodai Senga
|June 29
|@ Mets
|W 3-2
|Adrian Houser vs Max Scherzer
|June 30
|@ Pirates
|L 8-7
|Freddy Peralta vs Osvaldo Bido
|July 1
|@ Pirates
|-
|Corbin Burnes vs Johan Oviedo
|July 2
|@ Pirates
|-
|Colin Rea vs Rich Hill
|July 3
|Cubs
|-
|Julio Teheran vs Drew Smyly
|July 4
|Cubs
|-
|Wade Miley vs Kyle Hendricks
|July 5
|Cubs
|-
|Adrian Houser vs Justin Steele
|July 6
|Cubs
|-
|Freddy Peralta vs Marcus Stroman
