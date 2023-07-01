Saturday's game that pits the Pittsburgh Pirates (39-42) against the Milwaukee Brewers (43-39) at PNC Park has a good chance to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-3 in favor of the Pirates. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET on July 1.

The Brewers will give the nod to Corbin Burnes (5-5, 4.10 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Pirates will counter with Johan Oviedo (3-8, 4.06 ERA).

Brewers vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, July 1, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Saturday, July 1, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT

Brewers vs. Pirates Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Pirates 5, Brewers 4.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Pirates

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Discover More About This Game

Brewers Performance Insights

Over the past 10 games, the Brewers have been favored twice and split those games 1-1.

In its last 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents are 3-5-2 when it comes to hitting the over.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Brewers' last 10 games.

The Brewers have won 22, or 55%, of the 40 games they've played as favorites this season.

This season Milwaukee has won 12 of its 23 games, or 52.2%, when favored by at least -140 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Brewers, based on the moneyline, is 58.3%.

Milwaukee has scored 331 runs (just four per game) this season, which ranks 26th in MLB.

The Brewers have the 14th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.05).

Brewers Schedule