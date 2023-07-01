William Contreras and the Milwaukee Brewers will try to get to Johan Oviedo when he takes the mound for the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday at 4:05 PM ET, in the second game of a three-game series at PNC Park.

Brewers vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Saturday, July 1, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers are 19th in baseball with 87 home runs. They average 1.1 per game.

Milwaukee is slugging .370, the third-lowest average in baseball.

The Brewers have the second-worst batting average in the league (.226).

Milwaukee scores the fifth-fewest runs in baseball (331 total, four per game).

The Brewers are 25th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .306.

The Brewers strike out 9.4 times per game, the fourth-worst average in the majors.

The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Milwaukee's pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB.

Milwaukee's 4.05 team ERA ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Brewers combine for the 15th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.269).

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

Corbin Burnes (5-5 with a 4.10 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 94 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Brewers, his 17th of the season.

His most recent time out came on Sunday against the Cleveland Guardians, when the righty went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up eight hits.

Burnes is trying to pick up his 10th quality start of the year.

Burnes is seeking his 15th straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.9 innings per appearance on the hill.

He has had three appearances this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 6/26/2023 Mets W 2-1 Away Colin Rea Justin Verlander 6/27/2023 Mets L 7-2 Away Julio Teheran David Peterson 6/28/2023 Mets W 5-2 Away Wade Miley Kodai Senga 6/29/2023 Mets W 3-2 Away Adrian Houser Max Scherzer 6/30/2023 Pirates L 8-7 Away Freddy Peralta Osvaldo Bido 7/1/2023 Pirates - Away Corbin Burnes Johan Oviedo 7/2/2023 Pirates - Away Colin Rea Rich Hill 7/3/2023 Cubs - Home Julio Teheran Drew Smyly 7/4/2023 Cubs - Home Wade Miley Kyle Hendricks 7/5/2023 Cubs - Home Adrian Houser Justin Steele 7/6/2023 Cubs - Home Freddy Peralta Marcus Stroman

