The Milwaukee Brewers (43-39) and the Pittsburgh Pirates (39-42) will match up on Saturday, July 1 at PNC Park, with Corbin Burnes getting the ball for the Brewers and Johan Oviedo taking the hill for the Pirates. The first pitch will be thrown at 4:05 PM ET.

The Brewers are -145 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Pirates (+120). The total is 8 runs for the contest.

Brewers vs. Pirates Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Saturday, July 1, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Probable Pitchers: Burnes - MIL (5-5, 4.10 ERA) vs Oviedo - PIT (3-8, 4.06 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Brewers vs. Pirates Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Looking to wager on the Brewers and Pirates game but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick breakdown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Brewers (-145), for instance -- will win. It's that easy! If the Brewers are victorious, and you bet $10, you'd get $16.90 back.

There are many other ways to bet, too. You can wager on player props (will Christian Yelich hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can wager, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Brewers vs. Pirates Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Brewers have won 22 out of the 40 games, or 55%, in which they've been favored.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter, the Brewers have gone 11-10 (52.4%).

The implied probability of a win from Milwaukee, based on the moneyline, is 59.2%.

In the last 10 games, the Brewers were listed as the moneyline favorite by oddsmakers just two times, and they split those games.

In its last 10 outings, Milwaukee and its opponents combined to go over the run total three times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Pirates have come away with 27 wins in the 62 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Pirates have come away with a win 14 times in 32 chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.

The Pirates have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Brewers vs. Pirates Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Christian Yelich 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+165) Willy Adames 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+155) William Contreras 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+165) Rowdy Tellez 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+150) Jesse Winker 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+210)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +5000 16th 1st Win NL Central +120 - 1st

Think the Brewers can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Milwaukee and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.