Top Player Prop Bets for Brewers vs. Pirates on July 1, 2023
Carlos Santana and Christian Yelich are among the players with prop bets available when the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Milwaukee Brewers square off at PNC Park on Saturday (first pitch at 4:05 PM ET).
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
Brewers vs. Pirates Game Info
- When: Saturday, July 1, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET
- Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Explore More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers
Corbin Burnes Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -159)
Burnes Stats
- Corbin Burnes (5-5) will take to the mound for the Brewers and make his 17th start of the season.
- In 16 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in nine of them.
- Burnes will look to finish five or more innings for the 15th start in a row.
- He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 16 chances this season.
- Among qualified pitchers in the majors this year, the 28-year-old ranks 42nd in ERA (4.10), 33rd in WHIP (1.187), and 37th in K/9 (8.5).
Burnes Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Guardians
|Jun. 25
|5.2
|8
|4
|4
|3
|2
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Jun. 19
|5.0
|8
|7
|7
|3
|2
|at Twins
|Jun. 13
|6.0
|7
|3
|3
|8
|1
|vs. Orioles
|Jun. 7
|8.0
|2
|0
|0
|9
|0
|at Reds
|Jun. 2
|6.0
|2
|3
|3
|7
|4
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Corbin Burnes' player props with BetMGM.
Christian Yelich Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Yelich Stats
- Yelich has 17 doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 41 walks and 37 RBI (80 total hits). He has swiped 18 bases.
- He has a slash line of .272/.367/.429 on the season.
Yelich Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Pirates
|Jun. 30
|1-for-5
|2
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Mets
|Jun. 29
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Mets
|Jun. 28
|3-for-5
|1
|0
|2
|4
|1
|at Mets
|Jun. 27
|0-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Mets
|Jun. 26
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
William Contreras Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Contreras Stats
- William Contreras has 56 hits with 12 doubles, a triple, eight home runs, 28 walks and 26 RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He has a slash line of .243/.336/.409 so far this year.
Contreras Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Pirates
|Jun. 30
|0-for-4
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|at Mets
|Jun. 29
|1-for-1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Mets
|Jun. 28
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Mets
|Jun. 27
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Mets
|Jun. 26
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Bet on player props for Christian Yelich, William Contreras or other Brewers players with BetMGM.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates
Carlos Santana Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)
Santana Stats
- Santana has recorded 67 hits with 20 doubles, nine home runs and 33 walks. He has driven in 43 runs with six stolen bases.
- He has a .247/.326/.421 slash line on the year.
- Santana has recorded at least one hit in four straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .455 with three doubles, three home runs and six RBI.
Santana Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Brewers
|Jun. 30
|3-for-5
|2
|1
|2
|8
|0
|vs. Padres
|Jun. 29
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Padres
|Jun. 28
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|5
|0
|vs. Padres
|Jun. 27
|3-for-5
|2
|1
|2
|6
|0
|at Marlins
|Jun. 25
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Andrew McCutchen Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)
McCutchen Stats
- Andrew McCutchen has 70 hits with 11 doubles, 10 home runs, 47 walks and 28 RBI. He's also stolen nine bases.
- He has a slash line of .287/.399/.455 so far this year.
- McCutchen heads into this game looking to extend his seven-game hit streak. In his last 10 games he is hitting .421 with four doubles, a home run, six walks and four RBI.
McCutchen Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Brewers
|Jun. 30
|3-for-5
|2
|1
|3
|7
|0
|vs. Padres
|Jun. 29
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Padres
|Jun. 28
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Padres
|Jun. 27
|3-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|at Marlins
|Jun. 25
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
Bet on player props for Carlos Santana, Andrew McCutchen or other Pirates players with BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.