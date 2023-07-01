Carlos Santana and Christian Yelich are among the players with prop bets available when the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Milwaukee Brewers square off at PNC Park on Saturday (first pitch at 4:05 PM ET).

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Brewers vs. Pirates Game Info

When: Saturday, July 1, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Saturday, July 1, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers

Corbin Burnes Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Burnes Stats

Corbin Burnes (5-5) will take to the mound for the Brewers and make his 17th start of the season.

In 16 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in nine of them.

Burnes will look to finish five or more innings for the 15th start in a row.

He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 16 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this year, the 28-year-old ranks 42nd in ERA (4.10), 33rd in WHIP (1.187), and 37th in K/9 (8.5).

Burnes Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Guardians Jun. 25 5.2 8 4 4 3 2 vs. Diamondbacks Jun. 19 5.0 8 7 7 3 2 at Twins Jun. 13 6.0 7 3 3 8 1 vs. Orioles Jun. 7 8.0 2 0 0 9 0 at Reds Jun. 2 6.0 2 3 3 7 4

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Corbin Burnes' player props with BetMGM.

Christian Yelich Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Yelich Stats

Yelich has 17 doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 41 walks and 37 RBI (80 total hits). He has swiped 18 bases.

He has a slash line of .272/.367/.429 on the season.

Yelich Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Pirates Jun. 30 1-for-5 2 0 1 2 0 at Mets Jun. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Mets Jun. 28 3-for-5 1 0 2 4 1 at Mets Jun. 27 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0 at Mets Jun. 26 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

William Contreras Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Contreras Stats

William Contreras has 56 hits with 12 doubles, a triple, eight home runs, 28 walks and 26 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He has a slash line of .243/.336/.409 so far this year.

Contreras Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Pirates Jun. 30 0-for-4 2 0 1 0 0 at Mets Jun. 29 1-for-1 1 0 0 1 0 at Mets Jun. 28 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Mets Jun. 27 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 at Mets Jun. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 1

Bet on player props for Christian Yelich, William Contreras or other Brewers players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates

Carlos Santana Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Santana Stats

Santana has recorded 67 hits with 20 doubles, nine home runs and 33 walks. He has driven in 43 runs with six stolen bases.

He has a .247/.326/.421 slash line on the year.

Santana has recorded at least one hit in four straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .455 with three doubles, three home runs and six RBI.

Santana Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Brewers Jun. 30 3-for-5 2 1 2 8 0 vs. Padres Jun. 29 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 vs. Padres Jun. 28 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 0 vs. Padres Jun. 27 3-for-5 2 1 2 6 0 at Marlins Jun. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Andrew McCutchen Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

McCutchen Stats

Andrew McCutchen has 70 hits with 11 doubles, 10 home runs, 47 walks and 28 RBI. He's also stolen nine bases.

He has a slash line of .287/.399/.455 so far this year.

McCutchen heads into this game looking to extend his seven-game hit streak. In his last 10 games he is hitting .421 with four doubles, a home run, six walks and four RBI.

McCutchen Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Brewers Jun. 30 3-for-5 2 1 3 7 0 vs. Padres Jun. 29 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Padres Jun. 28 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Padres Jun. 27 3-for-5 1 0 1 3 0 at Marlins Jun. 25 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

Bet on player props for Carlos Santana, Andrew McCutchen or other Pirates players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.