Brian Anderson Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Pirates - July 1
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 7:26 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Milwaukee Brewers, including Brian Anderson (.243 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 72 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Johan Oviedo and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Pirates.
Brian Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Explore More About This Game
Brian Anderson At The Plate
- Anderson is batting .220 with 11 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 34 walks.
- Anderson has gotten at least one hit in 57.1% of his games this season (44 of 77), with multiple hits 11 times (14.3%).
- In 9.1% of his games this season, he has homered, and 3% of his trips to the dish.
- Anderson has an RBI in 23 of 77 games this year, with multiple RBI in nine of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 35.1% of his games this season (27 of 77), he has scored, and in five of those games (6.5%) he has scored more than once.
Brian Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|39
|.244
|AVG
|.195
|.331
|OBP
|.299
|.435
|SLG
|.308
|13
|XBH
|8
|6
|HR
|3
|23
|RBI
|14
|45/15
|K/BB
|44/19
|0
|SB
|0
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The Pirates pitching staff ranks 19th in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates have a 4.25 team ERA that ranks 17th among all league pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to surrender 78 home runs (one per game), the fewest in the league.
- Oviedo (3-8) gets the starting nod for the Pirates in his 17th start of the season. He's put together a 4.06 ERA in 88 2/3 innings pitched, with 80 strikeouts.
- The righty last pitched on Sunday against the Miami Marlins, when he tossed seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up six hits.
- This season, the 25-year-old ranks 39th in ERA (4.06), 51st in WHIP (1.376), and 42nd in K/9 (8.1) among qualifying pitchers.
