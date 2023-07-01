The Milwaukee Brewers, including Brian Anderson (.243 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 72 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Johan Oviedo and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Pirates.

Brian Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Saturday, July 1, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo

Johan Oviedo TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Brian Anderson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Brian Anderson At The Plate

Anderson is batting .220 with 11 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 34 walks.

Anderson has gotten at least one hit in 57.1% of his games this season (44 of 77), with multiple hits 11 times (14.3%).

In 9.1% of his games this season, he has homered, and 3% of his trips to the dish.

Anderson has an RBI in 23 of 77 games this year, with multiple RBI in nine of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 35.1% of his games this season (27 of 77), he has scored, and in five of those games (6.5%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Brian Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 39 .244 AVG .195 .331 OBP .299 .435 SLG .308 13 XBH 8 6 HR 3 23 RBI 14 45/15 K/BB 44/19 0 SB 0

Pirates Pitching Rankings