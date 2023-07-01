In terms of odds to win the Calder Memorial Trophy (awarded to the NHL's best rookie) for the 2023-24 season, the Minnesota Wild's Brock Faber is currently +2000 -- continue reading for more stats and analysis.

Brock Faber's Rookie of the Year Odds

  • Calder Trophy Odds: +2000 (4th in NHL)

Brock Faber 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total
Games Played -- 30
Time on Ice 24:20 730:18
Goals 0.0 1
Assists 0.4 13
Points 0.5 14
Hits 0.5 16
Takeaways 0.1 4
Giveaways 0.5 15
Penalty Minutes 0.4 12

