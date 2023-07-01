Brook Lopez of the Milwaukee Bucks is +3000 to win the NBA Defensive Player of the Year award for the 2023-24 season -- see below for more stats and info on Lopez.

Brook Lopez DPOY Odds

DPOY Odds: +3000 (6th in NBA, Bet $100 to win $3000)

Brook Lopez 2023-24 Stats

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 27 Points 13.1 354 Rebounds 4.9 131 Assists 1.3 36 Steals 0.8 22 Blocks 3.0 81 FG% 50.2% 131-for-261 3P% 34.6% 46-for-133

Brook Lopez's Next Game

Matchup: Milwaukee Bucks at New York Knicks

Milwaukee Bucks at New York Knicks Game Day: December 23, 2023

December 23, 2023 Game Time: 12:30 PM

12:30 PM TV Channel: NBA TV, MSG, BSWI

