The 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club in Detroit, Michigan will see Cameron Davis as part of the field from June 29 - July 2 as the competitors battle the par-72, 7,370-yard course, with a purse of $8,800,000.00 at stake.

Looking to place a wager on Davis at the Rocket Mortgage Classic this week? Read on for all the stats and odds you need to know before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Cameron Davis Insights

Davis has finished below par on four occasions, completed his day bogey-free once and finished seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 14 rounds played.

He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 14 rounds, while scoring among the top five in two rounds and the top 10 on three occasions.

Davis has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 14 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.

Davis has finished in the top five in one of his past five appearances.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut twice.

Davis has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his past five tournaments.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 25 21 -8 275 0 15 1 5 $3.5M

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Rocket Mortgage Classic Insights and Stats

Davis has one win in his past four starts at this event. His average finish has been eighth.

In his past four appearances at this tournament, he has made the cut twice.

The most recent time Davis played this event was in 2022, and he finished 14th.

This course is set up to play at 7,370 yards, 346 more than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

Detroit Golf Club has seen an average tournament score of -11 recently, which is lower than the Tour scoring average of -5 on all courses in the past year.

Davis will take to the 7,370-yard course this week at Detroit Golf Club after having played courses with an average length of 7,326 yards in the past year.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -4. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -11.

Davis' Last Time Out

Davis finished in the 33rd percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the Travelers Championship, with an average of par.

His 3.88-stroke average on the 48 par-4 holes at the Travelers Championship was strong, putting him in the 72nd percentile of the field.

Davis shot better than 68% of the field at the Travelers Championship on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 4.38 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.55.

Davis did not have a birdie on any of the 16 par-3s at the Travelers Championship (the other participants averaged 2.0).

On the 16 par-3s at the Travelers Championship, Davis did not record a bogey or worse (the tournament average was 1.7).

Davis had more birdies or better (12) than the tournament average of 7.6 on the 48 par-4s at the Travelers Championship.

In that last competition, Davis' par-4 performance (on 48 holes) included a bogey or worse six times (worse than the field average, 4.8).

Davis finished the Travelers Championship recording a birdie or better on five par-5 holes, while the field averaged 2.9 on the eight par-5s.

The field at the Travelers Championship averaged 0.6 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Davis finished without one.

Rocket Mortgage Classic Time and Date Info

Date: June 29 - July 2, 2023

June 29 - July 2, 2023 Course: Detroit Golf Club

Detroit Golf Club Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Par: 72 / 7,370 yards

72 / 7,370 yards Davis Odds to Win: +3300 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.