Christian Watson is +10000 to win the Offensive Player of the Year award, according to bookmakers. Those odds are 43rd-best in the league, making him a longshot for the award.

Want to bet on Christian Watson? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Christian Watson 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Off. POY +10000 43rd Bet $100 to win $10,000

Christian Watson Insights

Last year Watson reeled in 41 passes for 611 yards, good for 43.6 yards per game -- the highest mark on the Packers' current roster. He was targeted 66 times and also scored seven TDs.

The Packers threw the football on 55.3% of their plays from scrimmage last season while running the ball 44.7% of the time. Their offense was 14th in the NFL in points scored.

Green Bay ranked 17th in pass offense (213.6 passing yards per game) and sixth in pass defense (197 passing yards allowed per game) last season.

Sign up now to bet on NFL player futures all season long with BetMGM!

All Packers Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Jordan Love +5000 (17th in NFL) Rashan Gary +5000 (18th in NFL) Aaron Jones +8000 (37th in NFL) Christian Watson +10000 (43rd in NFL) Jaire Alexander +15000 (45th in NFL) Romeo Doubs +20000 (75th in NFL) A.J. Dillon +25000 (112th in NFL)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.