Dodgers vs. Royals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 1
Saturday's game that pits the Los Angeles Dodgers (46-35) versus the Kansas City Royals (23-59) at Kauffman Stadium should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Dodgers. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET on July 1.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Dodgers will send Julio Urias (5-4) to the mound, while Daniel Lynch (1-3) will take the ball for the Royals.
Dodgers vs. Royals Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, July 1, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Dodgers vs. Royals Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Dodgers 5, Royals 4.
Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Royals
- Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs
Dodgers Performance Insights
- In nine games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Dodgers have a record of 6-3.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.
- Over their last 10 games, the Dodgers are 3-1-0 against the spread.
- This season, the Dodgers have won 40 out of the 68 games, or 58.8%, in which they've been favored.
- Los Angeles has a record of 7-3, a 70% win rate, when favored by -250 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for the Dodgers.
- Los Angeles has scored the fourth-most runs in the majors this season with 445.
- The Dodgers have the 21st-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.49).
Royals Performance Insights
- The Royals have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 4-6 in those contests.
- In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Kansas City and its foes are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Royals have gone 2-1-0 against the runline over their past 10 contests (three of those matchups had a spread listed by bookmakers).
- The Royals have been chosen as underdogs in 69 games this year and have walked away with the win 20 times (29%) in those games.
- This season, Kansas City has come away with a win two times in seven chances when named as an underdog of at least +200 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Royals have a 33.3% chance of walking away with the win.
- The offense for Kansas City is No. 29 in baseball scoring 3.7 runs per game (304 total runs).
- The Royals have pitched to a 5.22 ERA this season, which ranks 28th in baseball.
Dodgers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 25
|Astros
|L 6-5
|Tony Gonsolin vs Hunter Brown
|June 27
|@ Rockies
|W 5-0
|Clayton Kershaw vs Connor Seabold
|June 28
|@ Rockies
|L 9-8
|Michael Grove vs Kyle Freeland
|June 29
|@ Rockies
|W 14-3
|Emmet Sheehan vs Chase Anderson
|June 30
|@ Royals
|W 9-3
|Bobby Miller vs Alec Marsh
|July 1
|@ Royals
|-
|Julio Urías vs Daniel Lynch
|July 2
|@ Royals
|-
|Tony Gonsolin vs Brady Singer
|July 3
|Pirates
|-
|Clayton Kershaw vs Mitch Keller
|July 4
|Pirates
|-
|Emmet Sheehan vs Luis Ortiz
|July 5
|Pirates
|-
|Bobby Miller vs Osvaldo Bido
|July 6
|Pirates
|-
|Julio Urías vs Johan Oviedo
Royals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 25
|@ Rays
|L 3-1
|Daniel Lynch vs Tyler Glasnow
|June 27
|Guardians
|L 2-1
|Brady Singer vs Gavin Williams
|June 28
|Guardians
|L 14-1
|Austin Cox vs Logan Allen
|June 29
|Guardians
|W 4-3
|Zack Greinke vs Shane Bieber
|June 30
|Dodgers
|L 9-3
|Alec Marsh vs Bobby Miller
|July 1
|Dodgers
|-
|Daniel Lynch vs Julio Urías
|July 2
|Dodgers
|-
|Brady Singer vs Tony Gonsolin
|July 3
|@ Twins
|-
|TBA vs Joe Ryan
|July 4
|@ Twins
|-
|Zack Greinke vs Kenta Maeda
|July 5
|@ Twins
|-
|Jordan Lyles vs Pablo Lopez
|July 6
|@ Guardians
|-
|Daniel Lynch vs Tanner Bibee
