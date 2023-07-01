Jesse Winker Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Pirates - July 1
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 7:31 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Milwaukee Brewers, including Jesse Winker and his .313 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two extra-base hits but no home run), take on starting pitcher Johan Oviedo and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-2) against the Mets.
Jesse Winker Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jesse Winker? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Jesse Winker At The Plate
- Winker is batting .206 with four doubles, a home run and 19 walks.
- In 45.8% of his games this year (22 of 48), Winker has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (12.5%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has homered in only one game this year.
- Winker has driven in a run in 11 games this season (22.9%), including six games with more than one RBI (12.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 13 of 48 games so far this season.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jesse Winker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|21
|.135
|AVG
|.290
|.264
|OBP
|.375
|.203
|SLG
|.323
|3
|XBH
|2
|1
|HR
|0
|8
|RBI
|10
|24/11
|K/BB
|18/8
|0
|SB
|0
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The Pirates pitching staff ranks 19th in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates have a 4.25 team ERA that ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Pirates allow the first-fewest home runs in baseball (78 total, one per game).
- Oviedo gets the start for the Pirates, his 17th of the season. He is 3-8 with a 4.06 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 88 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, the righty threw seven innings against the Miami Marlins, allowing one earned run while surrendering six hits.
- The 25-year-old's 4.06 ERA ranks 39th, 1.376 WHIP ranks 51st, and 8.1 K/9 ranks 42nd among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.