The beginning of the 2023 NFL season is on the horizon, with Jonathan Owens and the Green Bay Packers opening the year with a contest against the Chicago Bears at 4:25 PM ET on September 10.

Jonathan Owens Injury Status

Owens is currently listed as active.

Jonathan Owens 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 125 Tackles (0.0 for loss), 1.0 Sack, 0 INT, 4 Pass Def.

Jonathan Owens 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 Colts 0.0 0.0 15 0 1 Week 2 @Broncos 0.0 0.0 10 0 0 Week 3 @Bears 0.0 0.0 11 0 0 Week 4 Chargers 0.0 0.0 6 0 1 Week 5 @Jaguars 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Week 7 @Raiders 0.0 0.0 10 0 0 Week 8 Titans 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 9 Eagles 0.0 0.0 10 0 0 Week 10 @Giants 0.0 0.0 12 0 0 Week 11 Commanders 0.0 0.0 10 0 0 Week 12 @Dolphins 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 13 Browns 0.0 0.0 5 0 0 Week 14 @Cowboys 0.0 0.0 5 0 2 Week 15 Chiefs 0.0 0.0 7 0 0 Week 16 @Titans 1.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 17 Jaguars 0.0 0.0 5 0 0 Week 18 @Colts 0.0 0.0 8 0 0

