The beginning of the 2023 NFL campaign is on the horizon, with Kenny Clark and the Green Bay Packers opening the year with a tilt versus the Chicago Bears at 4:25 PM ET on September 10.

Kenny Clark Injury Status

Clark is currently not listed as injured.

Kenny Clark 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 53 Tackles (5.0 for loss), 4.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.

Kenny Clark 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 @Vikings 0.0 1.0 4 0 0 Week 2 Bears 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 3 @Buccaneers 2.0 2.0 4 0 0 Week 4 Patriots 0.0 0.0 6 0 0 Week 5 Giants 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 6 Jets 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 7 @Commanders 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 8 @Bills 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Week 9 @Lions 0.0 0.0 7 0 0 Week 10 Cowboys 1.0 1.0 4 0 0 Week 11 Titans 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 12 @Eagles 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 13 @Bears 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 15 Rams 0.0 1.0 2 0 0 Week 16 @Dolphins 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 17 Vikings 1.0 0.0 4 0 0 Week 18 Lions 0.0 0.0 1 0 0

