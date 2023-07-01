Tony Finau heads into the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit, Michigan at Detroit Golf Club from June 29 - July 2, attempting to defend his title.

Looking to wager on Finau at the Rocket Mortgage Classic this week? Keep reading for the betting trends you can use before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Tony Finau Insights

Finau has finished below par on eight occasions, completed his day bogey-free once and finished 11 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 18 rounds played.

He has recorded one of the five best scores in one of his last 18 rounds played.

Finau has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 18 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

In his past five events, Finau's average finish has been 43rd.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut four times.

In his past five appearances, Finau has posted a score better than average in one of them.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 24 19 -9 276 4 22 5 9 $10M

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Rocket Mortgage Classic Insights and Stats

The past two times Finau played this tournament, he has finished atop the leaderboard once and his average finish was 27th.

Finau made the cut in each of his two most recent entries to this event.

Finau won this tournament in 2022, the last time he entered it.

The par-72 course measures 7,370 yards this week, 346 yards longer than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while Detroit Golf Club has a recent scoring average of -11.

Finau will take to the 7,370-yard course this week at Detroit Golf Club after having played courses with an average length of 7,346 yards in the past year.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -5. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -11.

Finau's Last Time Out

Finau was in the 57th percentile on par 3s at the Travelers Championship, with an average of 2.94 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

He averaged 3.92 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 48) at the Travelers Championship, which placed him in the 59th percentile of the field.

On the eight par-5 holes at the Travelers Championship, Finau was better than 48% of the competitors (averaging 4.50 strokes).

Finau carded a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the Travelers Championship (the other competitors averaged 2.0).

On the 16 par-3s at the Travelers Championship, Finau had more bogeys or worse (two) than the field average (1.7).

Finau's nine birdies or better on the 48 par-4s at the Travelers Championship were more than the field average (7.6).

In that most recent outing, Finau had a bogey or worse on five of 48 par-4s (the field averaged 4.8).

Finau finished the Travelers Championship with a birdie or better on four of the eight par-5s, bettering the tournament average of 2.9.

The field at the Travelers Championship averaged 0.6 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Finau finished without one.

Rocket Mortgage Classic Time and Date Info

Date: June 29 - July 2, 2023

June 29 - July 2, 2023 Course: Detroit Golf Club

Detroit Golf Club Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Par: 72 / 7,370 yards

72 / 7,370 yards Finau Odds to Win: +1200 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.