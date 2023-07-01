Victor Caratini Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Pirates - July 1
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Victor Caratini (batting .344 in his past 10 games) and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Johan Oviedo. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 2-for-3 in his last game against the Mets.
Victor Caratini Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Victor Caratini? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Brewers Injury Report
|Brewers vs Pirates Betting Trends & Stats
|Brewers vs Pirates Pitching Matchup
|Brewers vs Pirates Player Props
|How to Watch Brewers vs Pirates
|Brewers vs Pirates Odds
|Brewers vs Pirates Prediction
Victor Caratini At The Plate
- Caratini is hitting .258 with four home runs and 10 walks.
- Caratini has had a hit in 15 of 29 games this season (51.7%), including multiple hits seven times (24.1%).
- He has gone deep in 13.8% of his games in 2023 (four of 29), and 3.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Caratini has picked up an RBI in 37.9% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 10.3% of his games.
- He has scored at least one run 10 times this year (34.5%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Victor Caratini Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|14
|.209
|AVG
|.296
|.327
|OBP
|.345
|.349
|SLG
|.407
|2
|XBH
|2
|2
|HR
|2
|7
|RBI
|7
|13/7
|K/BB
|12/3
|1
|SB
|0
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 19th in the league.
- The Pirates' 4.25 team ERA ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to allow the fewest home runs in baseball (78 total, one per game).
- Oviedo (3-8 with a 4.06 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 88 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Pirates, his 17th of the season.
- The righty's last time out was on Sunday against the Miami Marlins, when he went seven innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.
- The 25-year-old ranks 39th in ERA (4.06), 51st in WHIP (1.376), and 42nd in K/9 (8.1) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.