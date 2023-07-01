Willy Adames Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Pirates - July 1
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 7:26 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
On Saturday, Willy Adames (.184 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, two home runs, five walks and seven RBI) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Johan Oviedo. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Pirates.
Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Willy Adames At The Plate
- Adames is hitting .199 with nine doubles, 12 home runs and 32 walks.
- Adames has had a hit in 37 of 72 games this season (51.4%), including multiple hits 12 times (16.7%).
- In 11 games this year, he has hit a home run (15.3%, and 3.9% of his trips to the dish).
- Adames has picked up an RBI in 27.8% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 9.7% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 27 of 72 games this season, and more than once 7 times.
Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|35
|.221
|AVG
|.178
|.295
|OBP
|.283
|.389
|SLG
|.348
|10
|XBH
|11
|6
|HR
|6
|15
|RBI
|20
|40/14
|K/BB
|42/18
|1
|SB
|3
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The Pirates pitching staff ranks 19th in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates have a 4.25 team ERA that ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to give up the fewest home runs in baseball (78 total, one per game).
- Oviedo (3-8) gets the starting nod for the Pirates in his 17th start of the season. He's put together a 4.06 ERA in 88 2/3 innings pitched, with 80 strikeouts.
- In his last outing on Sunday against the Miami Marlins, the righty tossed seven innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 25-year-old ranks 39th in ERA (4.06), 51st in WHIP (1.376), and 42nd in K/9 (8.1).
