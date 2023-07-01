Get all of the statistics you need to know about the Wisconsin Badgers' chances of bringing home the 2023 Big Ten title or bringing home the national championship in the article below.

Wisconsin Big Ten Conference and National Championship Odds

National Championship Odds: +6000 (Bet $10 to win $600)

+6000 (Bet $10 to win $600) Big Ten Conference Championship Odds: Currently Unavailable

Currently Unavailable Season Win Total Over/Under: Currently Unavailable

Wisconsin 2023 Schedule

In terms of difficulty, based on its opponents' combined win total last season, Wisconsin has been given the 43rd-ranked schedule this year. The Badgers have eight games scheduled against teams that earned winning records in 2022, including one team that tallied nine or more wins and one with fewer than four wins last season.

Opponent Date Week Result Buffalo September 2 1 - @ Washington State September 9 2 - Georgia Southern September 16 3 - @ Purdue September 22 4 - Rutgers October 7 6 - Iowa October 14 7 - @ Illinois October 21 8 - Ohio State October 28 9 - @ Indiana November 4 10 - Northwestern November 11 11 - Nebraska November 18 12 - @ Minnesota November 25 13 -

