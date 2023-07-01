The Wisconsin Badgers' over/under for the 2023 season, 8.5 wins, means they should be a solid group.

Wisconsin Win Total Over/Under & Payouts

Over/Under Over Payout Under Payout Implied Probability (Over) 8.5 -130 +110 56.5%

Badgers' 2022 Performance

On defense, Wisconsin was a top-25 unit last season, ranking 11th-best by surrendering only 303.5 yards per game. It ranked 91st on offense (363.6 yards per game).

Wisconsin ranked 18th-worst in passing offense last season (183.8 passing yards per game), but it played better on defense, ranking 30th with 204.3 passing yards allowed per contest.

Wisconsin went 4-3 at home last year, but won only two games away from home.

As underdogs the Badgers were winless (0-1). But as favorites they went 7-5.

Wisconsin's Impact Players (2022)

Name Position Stats Braelon Allen RB 1,237 YDS / 11 TD / 95.2 YPG / 5.4 YPC Graham Mertz QB 2,136 YDS (57.1%) / 19 TD / 10 INT

-40 RUSH YDS / 2 RUSH TD / -3.1 RUSH YPG Chimere Dike WR 47 REC / 689 YDS / 6 TD / 53.0 YPG Skyler Bell WR 30 REC / 444 YDS / 5 TD / 34.2 YPG Nick Herbig LB 45 TKL / 13.0 TFL / 11.0 SACK Maema Njongmeta LB 89 TKL / 8.0 TFL / 3.5 SACK / 1 INT John Torchio DB 50 TKL / 3.0 TFL / 1.0 SACK / 5 INT Kamo'i Latu DB 53 TKL / 2.0 TFL / 2.0 SACK / 2 INT

Badgers' Strength of Schedule

According to their opponents' combined win total last season (74), the Badgers have the 43rd-ranked schedule in college football.

Wisconsin will face the 41st-ranked conference schedule in college football, based on its Big Ten opponents' combined win total last season (55).

Wisconsin will play eight teams this season that finished above .500 in 2022. That schedule will pair them against one team that put up nine or more victories and one squad with three or fewer wins last year.

Wisconsin 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Favorite Total 1 Buffalo September 2 - - 2 @ Washington State September 9 - - 3 Georgia Southern September 16 - - 4 @ Purdue September 22 - - 6 Rutgers October 7 - - 7 Iowa October 14 - - 8 @ Illinois October 21 - - 9 Ohio State October 28 - - 10 @ Indiana November 4 - - 11 Northwestern November 11 - - 12 Nebraska November 18 - - 13 @ Minnesota November 25 - -

