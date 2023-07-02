Sunday's contest at PNC Park has the Pittsburgh Pirates (39-43) squaring off against the Milwaukee Brewers (44-39) at 1:35 PM ET (on July 2). Our computer prediction projects a close 6-4 victory for the Pirates, so it should be a tight matchup.

The Pirates will look to Rich Hill (7-7) versus the Brewers and Colin Rea (4-4).

Brewers vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, July 2, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

Sunday, July 2, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Brewers vs. Pirates Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Pirates 6, Brewers 5.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Pirates

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Brewers Performance Insights

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Brewers have a record of 4-3.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Milwaukee and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total three times.

The previous 10 Brewers contests have not had a spread set by oddsmakers.

The Brewers have been victorious in 19, or 48.7%, of the 39 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Milwaukee has a mark of 19-20 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by -110 or worse on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Brewers have a 52.4% chance of pulling out a win.

The offense for Milwaukee is the No. 24 offense in baseball, scoring 4.1 runs per game (342 total runs).

The Brewers have the 14th-ranked ERA (4.09) in the majors this season.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Brewers Schedule