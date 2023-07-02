Brewers vs. Pirates Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 2
Sunday's contest at PNC Park has the Pittsburgh Pirates (39-43) squaring off against the Milwaukee Brewers (44-39) at 1:35 PM ET (on July 2). Our computer prediction projects a close 6-4 victory for the Pirates, so it should be a tight matchup.
The Pirates will look to Rich Hill (7-7) versus the Brewers and Colin Rea (4-4).
Brewers vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, July 2, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET
- Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT
Brewers vs. Pirates Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Pirates 6, Brewers 5.
Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Pirates
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
Brewers Performance Insights
- In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Brewers have a record of 4-3.
- In its last 10 games with an over/under, Milwaukee and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total three times.
- The previous 10 Brewers contests have not had a spread set by oddsmakers.
- The Brewers have been victorious in 19, or 48.7%, of the 39 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- Milwaukee has a mark of 19-20 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by -110 or worse on the moneyline.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Brewers have a 52.4% chance of pulling out a win.
- The offense for Milwaukee is the No. 24 offense in baseball, scoring 4.1 runs per game (342 total runs).
- The Brewers have the 14th-ranked ERA (4.09) in the majors this season.
Brewers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 27
|@ Mets
|L 7-2
|Julio Teheran vs David Peterson
|June 28
|@ Mets
|W 5-2
|Wade Miley vs Kodai Senga
|June 29
|@ Mets
|W 3-2
|Adrian Houser vs Max Scherzer
|June 30
|@ Pirates
|L 8-7
|Freddy Peralta vs Osvaldo Bido
|July 1
|@ Pirates
|W 11-8
|Corbin Burnes vs Johan Oviedo
|July 2
|@ Pirates
|-
|Colin Rea vs Rich Hill
|July 3
|Cubs
|-
|Julio Teheran vs Drew Smyly
|July 4
|Cubs
|-
|Wade Miley vs Kyle Hendricks
|July 5
|Cubs
|-
|Adrian Houser vs Justin Steele
|July 6
|Cubs
|-
|Freddy Peralta vs Marcus Stroman
|July 7
|Reds
|-
|Corbin Burnes vs Andrew Abbott
