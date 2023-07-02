When the Pittsburgh Pirates (39-43) and Milwaukee Brewers (44-39) meet in the series rubber match at PNC Park on Sunday, July 2, Rich Hill will get the call for the Pirates, while the Brewers will send Colin Rea to the hill. The game will begin at 1:35 PM ET.

The Pirates are the favorite in this one, at -110, while the underdog Brewers have -110 odds to play spoiler. A 9-run total is set in this contest.

Brewers vs. Pirates Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Sunday, July 2, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Probable Pitchers: Hill - PIT (7-7, 4.55 ERA) vs Rea - MIL (4-4, 4.57 ERA)

Brewers vs. Pirates Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Brewers vs. Pirates Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Pirates have won 11 out of the 18 games, or 61.1%, in which they've been favored.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -110 or shorter, the Pirates have a record of 12-7 (63.2%).

Pittsburgh has a 52.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Pirates have not been the moneyline favorite over the last 10 games.

Over its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Pittsburgh and its opponents combined to hit the over six times.

The Brewers have come away with 19 wins in the 39 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Brewers have been victorious 19 times in 39 chances when named as an underdog of at least -110 or worse on the moneyline.

The Brewers have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

Brewers vs. Pirates Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Victor Caratini 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+190) Christian Yelich 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+170) Willy Adames 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+135) Owen Miller 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+200) William Contreras 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+155)

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +5000 16th 1st Win NL Central +120 - 1st

