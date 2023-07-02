The Milwaukee Brewers visit the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Christian Yelich, Carlos Santana and others in this matchup.

Brewers vs. Pirates Game Info

When: Sunday, July 2, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

Sunday, July 2, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

SportsNet PT

MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers

Colin Rea Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -175)

Rea Stats

The Brewers' Colin Rea (4-4) will make his 14th start of the season.

In 13 starts this season, he's earned two quality starts.

Rea will look to finish five or more innings for the eighth start in a row.

He has made 14 appearances and finished two of them without allowing an earned run.

Rea Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Mets Jun. 26 6.1 3 1 1 3 1 vs. Diamondbacks Jun. 20 5.1 7 5 4 2 1 at Twins Jun. 14 5.0 5 4 4 4 3 vs. Orioles Jun. 8 5.0 3 0 0 8 1 at Reds Jun. 3 5.0 6 3 3 5 3

Christian Yelich Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Yelich Stats

Yelich has 17 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs, 43 walks and 40 RBI (81 total hits). He's also swiped 18 bases.

He's slashed .273/.370/.438 so far this year.

Yelich has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .263 with two doubles, a home run, five walks and six RBI.

Yelich Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Pirates Jul. 1 1-for-3 3 1 3 4 0 at Pirates Jun. 30 1-for-5 2 0 1 2 0 at Mets Jun. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Mets Jun. 28 3-for-5 1 0 2 4 1 at Mets Jun. 27 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0

William Contreras Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Contreras Stats

William Contreras has 56 hits with 12 doubles, a triple, eight home runs, 28 walks and 26 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He has a .243/.336/.409 slash line so far this year.

Contreras Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Pirates Jun. 30 0-for-4 2 0 1 0 0 at Mets Jun. 29 1-for-1 1 0 0 1 0 at Mets Jun. 28 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Mets Jun. 27 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 at Mets Jun. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 1

MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates

Carlos Santana Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Santana Stats

Santana has 67 hits with 20 doubles, nine home runs, 33 walks and 43 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.

He's slashed .245/.323/.416 on the year.

Santana Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Brewers Jul. 1 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Brewers Jun. 30 3-for-5 2 1 2 8 0 vs. Padres Jun. 29 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 vs. Padres Jun. 28 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 0 vs. Padres Jun. 27 3-for-5 2 1 2 6 0

Andrew McCutchen Props

Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

McCutchen Stats

Andrew McCutchen has 70 hits with 11 doubles, 10 home runs, 47 walks and 28 RBI. He's also stolen nine bases.

He has a .282/.395/.448 slash line so far this season.

McCutchen Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Brewers Jul. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Brewers Jun. 30 3-for-5 2 1 3 7 0 vs. Padres Jun. 29 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Padres Jun. 28 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Padres Jun. 27 3-for-5 1 0 1 3 0

