The Milwaukee Brewers, including Brian Anderson (.205 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 111 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Rich Hill and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5) in his most recent game against the Pirates.

Brian Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

Stadium: PNC Park

Pirates Starter: Rich Hill

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Brian Anderson At The Plate

Anderson is batting .223 with 11 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 34 walks.

Anderson has gotten a hit in 45 of 78 games this season (57.7%), with multiple hits on 12 occasions (15.4%).

In 9.0% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.

Anderson has driven home a run in 23 games this year (29.5%), including more than one RBI in 11.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

In 35.9% of his games this year (28 of 78), he has scored, and in five of those games (6.4%) he has scored more than once.

Brian Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 40 .244 AVG .203 .331 OBP .302 .435 SLG .312 13 XBH 8 6 HR 3 23 RBI 14 45/15 K/BB 47/19 0 SB 0

Pirates Pitching Rankings