The Chicago Sky (7-9) will try to stop a four-game road losing streak when taking on the Indiana Fever (5-10) on Sunday, July 2, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, airing at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN3, CW-26, FACEBOOK, and MARQ.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Fever or Sky with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Sky vs. Fever Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Sunday, July 2, 2023 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ESPN3, CW-26, FACEBOOK, MARQ

ESPN3, CW-26, FACEBOOK, MARQ Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Gainbridge Fieldhouse Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Rep your team with officially licensed Sky gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Key Stats for Sky vs. Fever

Chicago scores an average of 78 points per game, 6.8 fewer points than the 84.8 Indiana gives up.

Chicago has shot at a 43.6% clip from the field this season, the same as opponents of Indiana have averaged.

The Sky are 5-4 when they shoot better than 43.6% from the field.

Chicago is hitting 35.6% of its shots from beyond the arc, which is just 1.1 percentage points fewer than the 36.7% Indiana's opponents are averaging on the season.

The Sky are 6-2 when shooting above 36.7% as a team from three-point range.

Indiana and Chicago rebound at nearly the same rate, with Indiana averaging 2.2 more rebounds per game.

Sky Recent Performance

The Sky are compiling 79.2 points per contest over their last 10 games, compared to their season average of 78.

In its last 10 games, Chicago is averaging 79.2 points per game, 1.2 more than its season average (78).

The Sky are sinking 7.1 treys per contest in their previous 10 games, which is 0.1 fewer three-pointers than their average for the season (7.2). Additionally, they have a worse three-point percentage over their previous 10 contests (34.6%) compared to their season average from three-point land (35.6%).

Sky Injuries