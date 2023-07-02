On Sunday, Victor Caratini (hitting .375 in his past 10 games) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Rich Hill. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Pirates.

Victor Caratini Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Sunday, July 2, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Rich Hill

Rich Hill TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Victor Caratini? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Victor Caratini At The Plate

Caratini has four home runs and 10 walks while batting .255.

Caratini has had a hit in 16 of 30 games this year (53.3%), including multiple hits seven times (23.3%).

In 13.3% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 3.5% of his trips to the dish.

Caratini has driven home a run in 12 games this year (40.0%), including more than one RBI in 10.0% of his games.

In 10 of 30 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Victor Caratini Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 15 .209 AVG .288 .327 OBP .333 .349 SLG .390 2 XBH 2 2 HR 2 7 RBI 8 13/7 K/BB 12/3 1 SB 0

Pirates Pitching Rankings