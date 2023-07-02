The Milwaukee Brewers, including William Contreras (batting .263 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a triple, three walks and five RBI), take on starter Rich Hill and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Pirates.

William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Sunday, July 2, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Rich Hill

Rich Hill TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

William Contreras At The Plate

Contreras has 12 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 28 walks while hitting .243.

Contreras has picked up a hit in 64.1% of his 64 games this season, with more than one hit in 20.3% of those games.

In 12.5% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.

Contreras has had at least one RBI in 28.1% of his games this season (18 of 64), with more than one RBI seven times (10.9%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 45.3% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 6.3%.

William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 34 .255 AVG .234 .356 OBP .319 .461 SLG .367 12 XBH 9 4 HR 4 13 RBI 13 18/15 K/BB 35/13 0 SB 1

Pirates Pitching Rankings