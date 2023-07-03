How to Watch the Brewers vs. Cubs Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 3
Drew Smyly will start for the Chicago Cubs on Monday at American Family Field against Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET for the first game of a four-game series.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Brewers vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, July 3, 2023
- Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Venue: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Discover More About This Game
Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Brewers' 90 home runs rank 19th in Major League Baseball.
- Milwaukee is 27th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .372 this season.
- The Brewers have a team batting average of just .228 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.
- Milwaukee ranks 24th in the majors with 348 total runs scored this season.
- The Brewers have the 24th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.307).
- The Brewers are one of the least disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking 27th with an average of 9.4 strikeouts per game.
- Milwaukee strikes out just 8.1 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 26th in MLB.
- Milwaukee has the 13th-ranked ERA (4.08) in the majors this season.
- The Brewers rank 13th in MLB with a combined 1.262 WHIP this season.
Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Julio Teheran (2-3) will take the mound for the Brewers, his eighth start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up seven earned runs in 5 2/3 innings pitched on Tuesday in his last outing, a matchup with the New York Mets.
- He has four quality starts in seven chances this season.
- Teheran has pitched five or more innings in seven straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his seven chances this season.
Brewers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Brewers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/28/2023
|Mets
|W 5-2
|Away
|Wade Miley
|Kodai Senga
|6/29/2023
|Mets
|W 3-2
|Away
|Adrian Houser
|Max Scherzer
|6/30/2023
|Pirates
|L 8-7
|Away
|Freddy Peralta
|Osvaldo Bido
|7/1/2023
|Pirates
|W 11-8
|Away
|Corbin Burnes
|Johan Oviedo
|7/2/2023
|Pirates
|W 6-3
|Away
|Colin Rea
|Rich Hill
|7/3/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Julio Teheran
|Drew Smyly
|7/4/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Wade Miley
|Kyle Hendricks
|7/5/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Adrian Houser
|Justin Steele
|7/6/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Freddy Peralta
|Marcus Stroman
|7/7/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Corbin Burnes
|Andrew Abbott
|7/8/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Colin Rea
|Luke Weaver
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.