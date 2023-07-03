On Monday, July 3, Nico Hoerner's Chicago Cubs (38-44) visit Christian Yelich's Milwaukee Brewers (45-39) at American Family Field. The first pitch will be thrown at 2:10 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Cubs as -115 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Brewers -105 moneyline odds to win. The total is 8.5 runs for the contest (with -120 odds on the over and +100 odds on the under).

Brewers vs. Cubs Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, July 3, 2023

Monday, July 3, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Probable Pitchers: Drew Smyly - CHC (7-5, 4.17 ERA) vs Julio Teheran - MIL (2-3, 2.85 ERA)

Brewers vs. Cubs Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Brewers vs. Cubs Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Cubs have won 23 out of the 40 games, or 57.5%, in which they've been favored.

The Cubs have a 23-17 record (winning 57.5% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for Chicago.

The Cubs have a 4-2 record from the six games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Chicago and its opponents combined to hit the over four times.

The Brewers have been victorious in 20, or 50%, of the 40 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, the Brewers have won 19 of 36 games when listed as at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Brewers have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Brewers vs. Cubs Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Christian Yelich 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+190) Willy Adames 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+325) 0.5 (+145) William Contreras 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+150) Brian Anderson 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+210) Victor Caratini 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+225)

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +5000 15th 1st Win NL Central +110 - 1st

