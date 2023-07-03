Sportsbooks have listed player props for Christian Yelich, Nico Hoerner and others when the Milwaukee Brewers host the Chicago Cubs at American Family Field on Monday at 2:10 PM ET.

Brewers vs. Cubs Game Info

When: Monday, July 3, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers

Christian Yelich Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Yelich Stats

Yelich has collected 81 hits with 17 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 43 walks. He has driven in 40 runs with 18 stolen bases.

He has a .273/.370/.438 slash line so far this season.

Yelich has hit safely in two straight games. In his last five games he is batting .263 with two doubles, a home run, five walks and six RBI.

Yelich Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Pirates Jul. 1 1-for-3 3 1 3 4 0 at Pirates Jun. 30 1-for-5 2 0 1 2 0 at Mets Jun. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Mets Jun. 28 3-for-5 1 0 2 4 1 at Mets Jun. 27 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0

William Contreras Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Contreras Stats

William Contreras has recorded 58 hits with 12 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 28 walks. He has driven in 29 runs with one stolen base.

He's slashing .247/.337/.421 so far this season.

Contreras Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Pirates Jul. 2 2-for-5 1 1 3 5 0 at Pirates Jun. 30 0-for-4 2 0 1 0 0 at Mets Jun. 29 1-for-1 1 0 0 1 0 at Mets Jun. 28 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Mets Jun. 27 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 0

MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs

Nico Hoerner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Hoerner Stats

Hoerner has 89 hits with 14 doubles, three triples, five home runs, 20 walks and 42 RBI. He's also stolen 17 bases.

He's slashed .286/.335/.399 on the year.

Hoerner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Guardians Jul. 2 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Guardians Jul. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Guardians Jun. 30 3-for-4 1 0 2 3 1 vs. Phillies Jun. 29 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 vs. Phillies Jun. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Dansby Swanson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Swanson Stats

Dansby Swanson has 80 hits with 14 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 39 walks. He has driven in 35 runs with four stolen bases.

He's slashed .256/.343/.401 so far this year.

Swanson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Guardians Jul. 2 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Guardians Jul. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Guardians Jun. 30 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Phillies Jun. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies Jun. 28 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0

