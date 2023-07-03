The Chicago Cubs (38-44) visit the Milwaukee Brewers (45-39) to start a four-game series at American Family Field, with first pitch at 2:10 PM ET on Monday. The Cubs are on the back of a series defeat to the Guardians, and the Brewers a series win over the Pirates.

The probable pitchers are Drew Smyly (7-5) for the Cubs and Julio Teheran (2-3) for the Brewers.

Brewers vs. Cubs Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, July 3, 2023

Monday, July 3, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Smyly - CHC (7-5, 4.17 ERA) vs Teheran - MIL (2-3, 2.85 ERA)

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Julio Teheran

The Brewers will send Teheran (2-3) to the mound for his eighth start of the season. He is 2-3 with a 2.85 ERA and 25 strikeouts over 41 2/3 innings pitched.

His last time out was on Tuesday against the New York Mets, when the right-hander tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering seven earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The 32-year-old has put up an ERA of 2.85, with 5.5 strikeouts per nine innings in seven games this season. Opposing hitters have a .208 batting average against him.

Teheran heads into this game with four quality starts under his belt this season.

Teheran will try to go five or more innings for his eighth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.9 innings per outing.

In two of his seven total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Drew Smyly

The Cubs will hand the ball to Smyly (7-5) for his 17th start of the season.

The left-hander's last start was on Thursday, when he tossed 3 2/3 innings while giving up seven earned runs on nine hits in a matchup with the Philadelphia Phillies.

The 34-year-old has an ERA of 4.17, a 2.63 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.274 in 16 games this season.

In 16 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in five of them.

In 16 starts, Smyly has pitched through or past the fifth inning 12 times. He has a season average of 5.4 frames per outing.

He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in 16 chances this season.

The 34-year-old ranks 41st in ERA (4.17), 43rd in WHIP (1.274), and 50th in K/9 (7.4) among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

