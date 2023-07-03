On Monday, Owen Miller (coming off going 0-for-5) and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Drew Smyly. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

Owen Miller Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023

Monday, July 3, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly

Drew Smyly TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Owen Miller At The Plate

Miller has 15 doubles, four home runs and 12 walks while batting .286.

Miller has gotten at least one hit in 67.7% of his games this season (44 of 65), with multiple hits 15 times (23.1%).

He has homered in four games this season (6.2%), leaving the park in 1.7% of his plate appearances.

Miller has picked up an RBI in 27.7% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 6.2% of his games.

He has scored in 32.3% of his games this year (21 of 65), with two or more runs four times (6.2%).

Owen Miller Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 33 .260 AVG .308 .327 OBP .328 .400 SLG .417 8 XBH 11 3 HR 1 11 RBI 11 20/8 K/BB 23/4 4 SB 5

