On Monday, Willy Adames (.450 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Drew Smyly. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Pirates.

Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023

Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Stadium: American Family Field

Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Willy Adames At The Plate

Adames is batting .203 with 11 doubles, 12 home runs and 32 walks.

Adames has picked up a hit in 52.7% of his 74 games this season, with multiple hits in 17.6% of those games.

He has hit a home run in 11 games this year (14.9%), leaving the park in 3.8% of his chances at the plate.

Adames has driven in a run in 20 games this season (27.0%), including seven games with more than one RBI (9.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 27 games this season (36.5%), including multiple runs in seven games.

Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 37 .221 AVG .186 .295 OBP .284 .389 SLG .359 10 XBH 13 6 HR 6 15 RBI 20 40/14 K/BB 43/18 1 SB 3

Cubs Pitching Rankings