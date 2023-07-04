Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers will see Kyle Hendricks at the rubber for the Chicago Cubs in the second game of a four-game series, Tuesday at 4:10 PM ET.

Brewers vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers average 1.1 home runs per game to rank 19th in baseball with 90 total home runs.

Milwaukee has the fourth-lowest slugging percentage in baseball (.373).

The Brewers are 29th in MLB with a .228 batting average.

Milwaukee ranks 23rd in runs scored with 356 (4.2 per game).

The Brewers rank 25th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .308.

The Brewers strike out 9.4 times per game, the fourth-worst average in the majors.

Milwaukee's pitching staff ranks 26th in the majors with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.

Milwaukee's 4.10 team ERA ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Brewers average MLB's 13th-ranked WHIP (1.264).

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

Wade Miley makes the start for the Brewers, his 12th of the season. He is 5-2 with a 3.02 ERA and 34 strikeouts through 56 2/3 innings pitched.

The lefty last pitched on Wednesday against the New York Mets, when he threw four innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up three hits.

Miley has five quality starts under his belt this season.

Miley is looking to collect his 10th start of five or more innings this year in this matchup.

He has made four appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 6/29/2023 Mets W 3-2 Away Adrian Houser Max Scherzer 6/30/2023 Pirates L 8-7 Away Freddy Peralta Osvaldo Bido 7/1/2023 Pirates W 11-8 Away Corbin Burnes Johan Oviedo 7/2/2023 Pirates W 6-3 Away Colin Rea Rich Hill 7/3/2023 Cubs W 8-6 Home Julio Teheran Drew Smyly 7/4/2023 Cubs - Home Wade Miley Kyle Hendricks 7/5/2023 Cubs - Home Adrian Houser Justin Steele 7/6/2023 Cubs - Home Freddy Peralta Marcus Stroman 7/7/2023 Reds - Home Corbin Burnes Andrew Abbott 7/8/2023 Reds - Home Colin Rea Luke Weaver 7/9/2023 Reds - Home Julio Teheran -

