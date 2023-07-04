When the Milwaukee Brewers (46-39) and Chicago Cubs (38-45) square of at American Family Field on Tuesday, July 4, Wade Miley will get the nod for the Brewers, while the Cubs will send Kyle Hendricks to the hill. The game will begin at 4:10 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Brewers as -125 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Cubs +105 moneyline odds to win. The over/under is 9.5 runs for the contest (with -105 odds to go over and -115 odds on the under).

Brewers vs. Cubs Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Probable Pitchers: Miley - MIL (5-2, 3.02 ERA) vs Hendricks - CHC (3-3, 3.02 ERA)

Brewers vs. Cubs Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Brewers vs. Cubs Betting Trends and Insights

The Brewers have won 23, or 56.1%, of the 41 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Brewers have gone 18-13 (winning 58.1% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -125 or shorter.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for Milwaukee.

Over the last 10 games, the Brewers were named the moneyline favorite by oddsmakers just two times, and they split those games.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Milwaukee combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total five times.

The Cubs have won in 14, or 35.9%, of the 39 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Cubs have a win-loss record of 11-17 when favored by +105 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The Cubs have played as underdogs in three of their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.

Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Brewers vs. Cubs Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Christian Yelich 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+155) Willy Adames 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+145) William Contreras 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+175) Owen Miller 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+160) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+230) Jesse Winker 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+210)

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +5000 15th 1st Win NL Central -120 - 1st

