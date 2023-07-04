The Milwaukee Brewers, including Jesse Winker and his .375 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no homers), take on starter Kyle Hendricks and the Chicago Cubs at American Family Field, Tuesday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he racked up three RBI (going 1-for-4 with a double and a walk) against the Pirates.

Jesse Winker Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: American Family Field

Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks

Kyle Hendricks TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Discover More About This Game

Jesse Winker At The Plate

Winker is batting .207 with five doubles, a home run and 20 walks.

Winker enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .278.

Winker has picked up a hit in 23 of 49 games this year, with multiple hits six times.

He has homered in only one game this year.

Winker has driven home a run in 12 games this season (24.5%), including more than one RBI in 14.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

In 14 of 49 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Jesse Winker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 22 .135 AVG .288 .264 OBP .377 .203 SLG .333 3 XBH 3 1 HR 0 8 RBI 13 24/11 K/BB 18/9 0 SB 0

Cubs Pitching Rankings