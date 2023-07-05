Wednesday's contest that pits the Milwaukee Brewers (46-40) versus the Chicago Cubs (39-45) at American Family Field should be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 4-3 in favor of the Brewers. Game time is at 8:10 PM ET on July 5.

The probable starters are Justin Steele (9-2) for the Cubs and Adrian Houser (3-2) for the Brewers.

Brewers vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

How to Watch on TV: BSWI

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Brewers vs. Cubs Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Brewers 4, Cubs 3.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Cubs

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Read More About This Game

Brewers Performance Insights

The Brewers have played as the underdog in six of their past 10 games and have gone 5-1 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Milwaukee and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total six times.

Bookmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Brewers' past 10 contests.

The Brewers have been chosen as underdogs in 41 games this year and have walked away with the win 21 times (51.2%) in those games.

This season, Milwaukee has come away with a win seven times in 15 chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or worse on the moneyline.

The Brewers have an implied victory probability of 44.4% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

The offense for Milwaukee is the No. 24 offense in baseball, scoring 4.2 runs per game (362 total runs).

The Brewers have pitched to a 4.12 ERA this season, which ranks 14th in baseball.

Brewers Schedule