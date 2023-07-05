Christopher Morel and the Chicago Cubs will square off against Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on Wednesday.

Brewers vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers rank 21st in Major League Baseball with 90 home runs.

Milwaukee ranks 27th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .372 this season.

The Brewers have a team batting average of just .229 this season, which ranks 28th among MLB teams.

Milwaukee ranks 24th in the majors with 362 total runs scored this season.

The Brewers have the 25th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.309).

The Brewers are one of the least disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking 27th with an average of 9.4 strikeouts per game.

Milwaukee has an 8.1 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 26th in baseball.

Milwaukee has pitched to a 4.12 ERA this season, which ranks 14th in baseball.

The Brewers have a combined WHIP of 1.267 as a pitching staff, which ranks 15th in MLB.

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

Adrian Houser (3-2) will take to the mound for the Brewers and make his ninth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed seven hits in six innings pitched against the New York Mets on Thursday.

He has earned a quality start three times in eight starts this season.

Houser has started eight games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings four times. He averages 4.6 innings per appearance.

He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 10 chances this season.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 6/30/2023 Pirates L 8-7 Away Freddy Peralta Osvaldo Bido 7/1/2023 Pirates W 11-8 Away Corbin Burnes Johan Oviedo 7/2/2023 Pirates W 6-3 Away Colin Rea Rich Hill 7/3/2023 Cubs W 8-6 Home Julio Teheran Drew Smyly 7/4/2023 Cubs L 7-6 Home Wade Miley Kyle Hendricks 7/5/2023 Cubs - Home Adrian Houser Justin Steele 7/6/2023 Cubs - Home Freddy Peralta Marcus Stroman 7/7/2023 Reds - Home Corbin Burnes Andrew Abbott 7/8/2023 Reds - Home Colin Rea Luke Weaver 7/9/2023 Reds - Home Julio Teheran - 7/14/2023 Reds - Away - -

