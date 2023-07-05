Justin Steele aims for his 10th win of the campaign when the Chicago Cubs (39-45) visit the Milwaukee Brewers (46-40) on Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cubs will send Steele (9-2) to the mound, while Adrian Houser (3-2) will get the nod for the Brewers.

Brewers vs. Cubs Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Steele - CHC (9-2, 2.43 ERA) vs Houser - MIL (3-2, 3.88 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Adrian Houser

The Brewers are sending Houser (3-2) out for his ninth start of the season. He is 3-2 with a 3.88 ERA and 30 strikeouts through 46 1/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander last pitched on Thursday against the New York Mets, when he tossed six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The 30-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.88, with 5.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 10 games this season. Opponents are hitting .298 against him.

Houser has recorded three quality starts this season.

Houser has put up four starts this season where he pitched five or more innings.

He has had three appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Justin Steele

The Cubs' Steele (9-2) will make his 16th start of the season.

The left-hander did not allow a run in 6 1/3 innings pitched on Friday in his last outing, a matchup with the Cleveland Guardians.

The 27-year-old has pitched to a 2.43 ERA this season with 8 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2 walks per nine across 15 games.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.

Steele has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has made 15 appearances and finished five of them without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this year, the 27-year-old ranks second in ERA (2.43), sixth in WHIP (1.031), and 43rd in K/9 (8).

Justin Steele vs. Brewers

The Brewers rank 24th in MLB with 362 runs scored this season. They have a .229 batting average this campaign with 90 home runs (21st in the league).

The Brewers have gone 3-for-20 with a double in six innings this season against the left-hander.

