On Wednesday, Brian Anderson (.243 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Justin Steele. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Pirates.

Brian Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Cubs Starter: Justin Steele

TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Brian Anderson At The Plate

Anderson has 11 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 34 walks while batting .227.

In 58.2% of his 79 games this season, Anderson has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 13 multi-hit games.

Looking at the 79 games he has played this season, he's homered in seven of them (8.9%), and in 2.9% of his trips to the dish.

In 23 games this year (29.1%), Anderson has picked up an RBI, and in nine of those games (11.4%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 36.7% of his games this season (29 of 79), he has scored, and in five of those games (6.3%) he has scored more than once.

Brian Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 41 .244 AVG .211 .331 OBP .307 .435 SLG .317 13 XBH 8 6 HR 3 23 RBI 14 45/15 K/BB 48/19 0 SB 0

Cubs Pitching Rankings