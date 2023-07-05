Raimel Tapia Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Cubs - July 5
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 5:25 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Milwaukee Brewers, including Raimel Tapia and his .478 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two extra-base hits but no home run), battle starter Justin Steele and the Chicago Cubs at American Family Field, Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Cubs.
Raimel Tapia Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Justin Steele
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Looking to place a prop bet on Raimel Tapia? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Raimel Tapia At The Plate
- Tapia is batting .239 with four doubles, a triple, three home runs and 14 walks.
- Tapia has gotten a hit in 22 of 47 games this season (46.8%), including five multi-hit games (10.6%).
- In three games this year, he has homered (6.4%, and 2.2% of his trips to the dish).
- In 11 games this year (23.4%), Tapia has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 15 of 47 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Raimel Tapia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|6
|.256
|AVG
|.214
|.347
|OBP
|.421
|.372
|SLG
|.429
|4
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|1
|5
|RBI
|1
|11/6
|K/BB
|8/4
|3
|SB
|0
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Cubs have the 11th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.01).
- The Cubs surrender the first-fewest home runs in baseball (80 total, one per game).
- Steele (9-2 with a 2.43 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 85 1/3 innings pitched) goes for his 10th win when he makes the start for the Cubs, his 16th of the season.
- The lefty's most recent appearance was on Friday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he tossed 6 1/3 scoreless innings while allowing three hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks second in ERA (2.43), sixth in WHIP (1.031), and 43rd in K/9 (8) among qualifying pitchers.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.