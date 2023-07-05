The Milwaukee Brewers, including William Contreras (.317 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Justin Steele and the Chicago Cubs at American Family Field, Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Cubs.

William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Justin Steele

Justin Steele TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on William Contreras? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

William Contreras At The Plate

Contreras is batting .254 with 13 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 28 walks.

Contreras has had a hit in 44 of 67 games this year (65.7%), including multiple hits 16 times (23.9%).

In nine games this year, he has homered (13.4%, and 3.2% of his trips to the dish).

Contreras has driven in a run in 21 games this year (31.3%), including eight games with more than one RBI (11.9%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 32 of 67 games this season, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 35 .270 AVG .241 .359 OBP .322 .468 SLG .391 13 XBH 10 4 HR 5 15 RBI 16 19/15 K/BB 36/13 0 SB 1

Cubs Pitching Rankings