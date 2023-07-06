Owen Miller -- hitting .282 with four doubles, three walks and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Chicago Cubs, with Marcus Stroman on the hill, on July 6 at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Cubs.

Owen Miller Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023

Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman

Marcus Stroman TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Discover More About This Game

Owen Miller At The Plate

Miller is hitting .280 with 15 doubles, four home runs and 13 walks.

In 45 of 68 games this year (66.2%) Miller has picked up a hit, and in 16 of those games he had more than one (23.5%).

Looking at the 68 games he has played this year, he's went deep in four of them (5.9%), and in 1.6% of his trips to the dish.

Miller has picked up an RBI in 27.9% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 5.9% of his games.

In 23 of 68 games this year, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Owen Miller Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 33 .250 AVG .308 .315 OBP .328 .375 SLG .417 8 XBH 11 3 HR 1 12 RBI 11 24/9 K/BB 23/4 5 SB 5

Cubs Pitching Rankings