Willy Adames Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Cubs - July 6
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 2:29 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
After hitting .200 with four doubles, a home run, five walks and five RBI in his past 10 games, Willy Adames and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Chicago Cubs (who will start Marcus Stroman) at 2:10 PM ET on Thursday.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Cubs.
Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Willy Adames At The Plate
- Adames is hitting .208 with 12 doubles, 13 home runs and 33 walks.
- Adames enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .304 with one homer.
- Adames has had a hit in 42 of 77 games this year (54.5%), including multiple hits 14 times (18.2%).
- In 15.6% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 3.9% of his trips to the dish.
- In 23 games this season (29.9%), Adames has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (10.4%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored a run in 28 games this season, with multiple runs seven times.
Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|37
|.229
|AVG
|.186
|.300
|OBP
|.284
|.410
|SLG
|.359
|12
|XBH
|13
|7
|HR
|6
|19
|RBI
|20
|42/15
|K/BB
|43/18
|1
|SB
|3
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Cubs' 4.00 team ERA ranks 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cubs surrender the first-fewest home runs in baseball (81 total, one per game).
- The Cubs will send Stroman (9-6) out to make his 19th start of the season as he aims for his 10th victory. He is 9-6 with a 2.76 ERA and 92 strikeouts in 107 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Saturday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up five hits.
- This season, the 32-year-old ranks seventh in ERA (2.76), 12th in WHIP (1.087), and 46th in K/9 (7.7) among qualifying pitchers.
