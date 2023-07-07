Friday's game between the Milwaukee Brewers (47-41) and Cincinnati Reds (49-39) squaring off at American Family Field has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Brewers, so expect a tight matchup. The game will start at 8:10 PM ET on July 7.

The Brewers will give the nod to Corbin Burnes (6-5) against the Reds and Andrew Abbott (4-0).

Brewers vs. Reds Game Info & Odds

  • When: Friday, July 7, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
  • Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
  • How to Watch on TV: BSWI
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Brewers vs. Reds Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Brewers 6, Reds 5.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Reds

  • Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Brewers Performance Insights

  • The Brewers have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and have won two of those contests.
  • In its last 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.
  • There has not been a spread set for any of the Brewers' last 10 games.
  • The Brewers have won 24, or 57.1%, of the 42 games they've played as favorites this season.
  • Milwaukee is 24-18 this season when entering a game favored by -115 or more on the moneyline.
  • The Brewers have a 53.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
  • Milwaukee has scored 371 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
  • The Brewers have the 14th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.11).

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
July 2 @ Pirates W 6-3 Colin Rea vs Rich Hill
July 3 Cubs W 8-6 Julio Teheran vs Drew Smyly
July 4 Cubs L 7-6 Wade Miley vs Kyle Hendricks
July 5 Cubs L 4-3 Adrian Houser vs Justin Steele
July 6 Cubs W 6-5 Freddy Peralta vs Marcus Stroman
July 7 Reds - Corbin Burnes vs Andrew Abbott
July 8 Reds - Colin Rea vs Luke Weaver
July 9 Reds - Julio Teheran vs Ben Lively
July 14 @ Reds - TBA vs TBA
July 15 @ Reds - TBA vs TBA
July 16 @ Reds - TBA vs TBA

