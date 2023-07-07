The Milwaukee Brewers, including Owen Miller (.316 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), battle starting pitcher Andrew Abbott and the Cincinnati Reds at American Family Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Cubs.

Owen Miller Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023

Friday, July 7, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Reds Starter: Andrew Abbott

Andrew Abbott TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Owen Miller At The Plate

Miller has 15 doubles, four home runs and 13 walks while hitting .280.

Miller has recorded a hit in 46 of 69 games this season (66.7%), including 16 multi-hit games (23.2%).

He has homered in 5.8% of his games this year, and 1.6% of his trips to the plate.

Miller has driven home a run in 19 games this season (27.5%), including more than one RBI in 5.8% of his games.

In 33.3% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (5.8%).

Owen Miller Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 33 .250 AVG .308 .313 OBP .328 .371 SLG .417 8 XBH 11 3 HR 1 12 RBI 11 27/9 K/BB 23/4 6 SB 5

Reds Pitching Rankings