Sky vs. Dream: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - July 7
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
When they host the Atlanta Dream (8-8) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, July 7, 2023, the Chicago Sky (8-9) will try to build on a three-game winning streak. The Dream have also taken three games in a row.
You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Sky vs. Dream matchup in this article.
Sky vs. Dream Game Info
- Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ION
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Arena: Wintrust Arena
Sky vs. Dream Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Sky Moneyline
|Dream Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Sky (-1.5)
|169.5
|-120
|+100
|BetMGM
|Sky (-1.5)
|170.5
|-115
|-105
|PointsBet
|Sky (-1.5)
|169.5
|-125
|-105
|Tipico
|Sky (-1.5)
|169.5
|-125
|-105
Sky vs. Dream Betting Trends
- The Sky have covered nine times in 16 matchups with a spread this season.
- The Dream have won eight games against the spread this year, while failing to cover six times.
- When playing as at least 1.5-point favorites this season, Chicago has an ATS record of 3-2.
- Atlanta has an ATS record of 6-5 when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs this season.
- Sky games have hit the over eight out of 16 times this season.
- A total of 11 Dream games this season have hit the over.
