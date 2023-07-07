See the injury report for the Chicago Sky (8-9), which currently has three players listed, as the Sky ready for their matchup with the Atlanta Dream (8-8) at Wintrust Arena on Friday, July 7 at 8:00 PM ET.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

The Sky won their last matchup 89-87 against the Fever on Sunday.

Rep your team with officially licensed Sky gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Chicago Sky Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Rebekah Gardner Out Foot 7 3.7 2.3 Ruthy Hebard Out Personal - - - Isabelle Harrison Out Knee - - -

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel. Sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Atlanta Dream Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Aari McDonald Out Torn Labrum 6 2.4 3.8

Sky vs. Dream Game Info

Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023

Friday, July 7, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ION

ION Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Arena: Wintrust Arena

Use our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Sky Player Leaders

Courtney Williams paces the Sky at 6.1 assists per game, while also posting 6.4 rebounds and 9.6 points. She is fourth in the WNBA in assists.

Alanna Smith is tops on her team in rebounds per contest (6.7), and also averages 10.2 points and 2.1 assists. At the other end, she delivers 1.3 steals and 1.5 blocked shots (fifth in the league).

Marina Mabrey is putting up 15.9 points, 3.7 assists and 3.9 rebounds per contest.

Kahleah Copper is tops on the Sky at 16.4 points per contest, while also putting up 1.8 assists and 5 rebounds.

Elizabeth Williams posts 8.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2 assists per contest, shooting 52.7% from the field (sixth in league).

Sky vs. Dream Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Sky -1.5 170.5

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Sky or Dream with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.