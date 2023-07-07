A pair of streaking squads hit the court when the Chicago Sky (8-9) host the Atlanta Dream (8-8) on Friday, July 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The Sky are putting their three-game winning streak on the line versus the Dream, who have won three in a row.

Sky vs. Dream Game Info

Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023

Friday, July 7, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ION

ION Arena: Wintrust Arena

Key Stats for Sky vs. Dream

The 78.6 points per game Chicago puts up are 10.2 fewer points than Atlanta allows (88.8).

This season, Chicago has a 44.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.3% higher than the 43.7% of shots Atlanta's opponents have made.

The Sky are 6-4 when they shoot better than 43.7% from the field.

Chicago is knocking down 36.2% of its three-point shots this season, 2.8% higher than the 33.4% Atlanta allows opponents to shoot from deep.

The Sky are 7-2 when they shoot better than 33.4% from distance.

Chicago and Atlanta rebound at about the same rate, with Chicago averaging 2.2 fewer rebounds per game.

Sky Recent Performance

On the offensive side of the ball, the Sky have picked up their output a little bit over their last 10 games, scoring 79.5 points per contest over that span compared to the 78.6 they've put up over the course of this year.

The past 10 games have seen Chicago concede 3.3 more points per game (84.6) than its season-long average (81.3).

The Sky's last 10 contests have seen them make 7.4 three-pointers per game while shooting 35.2% from beyond the arc. Both numbers are down from their 2023 averages of 7.5 makes and 36.2%.

Sky Injuries