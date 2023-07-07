On Friday, Victor Caratini (.484 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Andrew Abbott. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-2 in his previous game against the Cubs.

Victor Caratini Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023

Friday, July 7, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Andrew Abbott

Andrew Abbott TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Victor Caratini At The Plate

Caratini is hitting .252 with five home runs and 12 walks.

Caratini has reached base via a hit in 17 games this year (of 32 played), and had multiple hits in seven of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 15.6% of his games this year, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish.

Caratini has had at least one RBI in 40.6% of his games this year (13 of 32), with two or more RBI three times (9.4%).

In 11 games this year (34.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Victor Caratini Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 15 .208 AVG .288 .350 OBP .333 .396 SLG .390 3 XBH 2 3 HR 2 8 RBI 8 14/9 K/BB 12/3 1 SB 0

Reds Pitching Rankings