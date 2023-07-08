Brendon Todd is in ninth place, at -5, after the first round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run.

Looking to wager on Brendon Todd at the John Deere Classic this week? Keep reading for the statistics you can use before you make your picks.

Brendon Todd Insights

Todd has finished below par on six occasions, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.

He has posted a top-five score in one of his last 12 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day three times.

Over his last 12 rounds, Todd has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on six occasions.

Todd has finished in the top 10 once in his past five tournaments.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut three times.

In his past five appearances, Todd has finished within five shots of the leader once. He posted a score that was better than average twice.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 26 35 -6 267 0 18 1 5 $2.5M

John Deere Classic Insights and Stats

Todd has two top-20 finishes, with one of them being top-10 finish, in his past eight appearances at this tournament. His average finishing position has been 23rd.

In his past eight appearances at this event, he made it to the weekend three times.

Todd finished ninth on the leaderboard in his previous appearance at this event, in 2023.

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,011 yards, a good bit shorter than the 7,289-yard length for this tournament.

The average course Todd has played i the last year (7,270 yards) is 19 yards shorter than the course he'll be playing this week (7,289).

Todd's Last Time Out

Todd finished in the 42nd percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, with an average of par.

His 3.93-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Rocket Mortgage Classic was strong, putting him in the 67th percentile of the field.

Todd was better than just 24% of the field at the Rocket Mortgage Classic on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.69 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.51.

Todd recorded a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (the other participants averaged 1.9).

On the 16 par-3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Todd recorded three bogeys or worse (the field averaged 1.9).

Todd had more birdies or better (eight) than the field average of 5.9 on the 40 par-4s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

At that last tournament, Todd's showing on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse five times (compared to the field's better average, 4.4).

Todd ended the Rocket Mortgage Classic underperforming compared to the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (6.2), with six on the 16 par-5 holes.

On the 16 par-5s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Todd had more bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (0.8).

John Deere Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 6- 9, 2023

July 6- 9, 2023 Course: TPC Deere Run

TPC Deere Run Location: Silvis, Illinois

Silvis, Illinois Par: 71 / 7,289 yards

71 / 7,289 yards Todd Odds to Win: +2800 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

All statistics in this article reflect Todd's performance prior to the 2023 John Deere Classic.

