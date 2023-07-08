Saturday's game features the Milwaukee Brewers (48-41) and the Cincinnati Reds (49-40) matching up at American Family Field in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 5-4 victory for the Brewers according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET on July 8.

The probable starters are Colin Rea (5-4) for the Brewers and Luke Weaver (2-2) for the Reds.

Brewers vs. Reds Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, July 8, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Brewers vs. Reds Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Brewers 5, Reds 4.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Reds

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Brewers Performance Insights

The Brewers have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times.

The Brewers have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Brewers have been favorites in 43 games this season and won 25 (58.1%) of those contests.

Milwaukee is 15-11 this season when entering a game favored by -130 or more on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Brewers, based on the moneyline, is 56.5%.

Milwaukee has scored the 22nd-most runs in the majors this season with 378 (4.2 per game).

The Brewers have the 14th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.10).

Brewers Schedule